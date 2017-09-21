Man indicted on 153 child pornography counts found in Colorado

PARKER — A man who spent seven years on the run from police in West Virginia is now behind bars on child pornography charges.

Jamie Castle was found in Parker.

Castle was indicted for 153 counts of child pornography. Deputies in Douglas County were led to his home after a tip from investigators in West Virginia.

“Through collaboration of several different agencies this suspect has been arrested and will be processed through the criminal justice system. Our children and those in many other jurisdictions will be safer,” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a news release. “We appreciate the assistance from all other agencies involved, it is through this type of collaboration that cases like these are solved and criminals are taken into custody.”

Castle is currently being held on a $150,000 in the Douglas County Detentions Center.