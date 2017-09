LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man who was with a woman when she died from an overdose of heroin and methamphetamine could be charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Ruthann Estrada, a 60-year-old Loveland resident, died in October 2016, the Loveland Police Department said.

After a lengthy investigation, 27-year-old Shane Bueno was arrested on Sept. 20.

Bueno is currently being held at the Larimer County Jail.