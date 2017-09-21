Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting late Thursday afternoon. The deputy was not injured.

It happened at South Kipling Parkway and West Chatfield Avenue.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said the call came at 3:42 p.m. “for a traffic complaint, then a call of shots fired.” The deputy did fire his weapon.

One person was shot. That person’s condition was not known.

Video from SkyFOX showed a black car crashed against a tree on a sidewalk. It’s back window appeared to have been shot out.

This story will be updated when we get more information from Jefferson County investigators about what happened.