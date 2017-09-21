Grand Junction gets lucky again: $3.3M Lotto win comes days after $133M Powerball win

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A store in Grand Junction sold a Lotto ticket that won a $3.3 million jackpot just days after another store in Grand Junction sold a ticket that won a $133 million Powerball jackpot.
The sale of the ticket worth $3.3 million was announced the very same night lottery officials were holding a celebration at the store that sold the ticket worth $133 million.
That ticket was sold at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road.
And those aren’t the only winners in Grand Junction in the past week and a half.