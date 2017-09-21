Grand Junction gets lucky again: $3.3M Lotto win comes days after $133M Powerball win

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A store in Grand Junction sold a Lotto ticket that won a $3.3 million jackpot just days after another store in Grand Junction sold a ticket that won a $133 million Powerball jackpot.

G.J. is having the wildest Lucky streak we've ever seen!

Tonite a $3.3 MILLION Lotto jackpot winner was sold at City Market on Hwy 50 South. — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) September 21, 2017

The sale of the ticket worth $3.3 million was announced the very same night lottery officials were holding a celebration at the store that sold the ticket worth $133 million.

Judy F &her husband Mack from Clifton claimed a $133million #Powerball jackpot today

"Judy, are u retired?"

"As of 6am Sunday morning I am." pic.twitter.com/0njd2MEzFa — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) September 19, 2017

That ticket was sold at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road.

And those aren’t the only winners in Grand Junction in the past week and a half.