Give a Fetch

Calling all dogs and people! Join Camp Bow Wow for National Dog Week.

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 23rd & 24th

Time: 10am – 4pm

FETCH & WIN:

Get a free tennis ball from Camp Bow Wow’s larger-than-life tennis ball dispenser – if you get the golden tennis ball you’ll win a FREE year of Camp Bow Wow services!

MEET & GREET:

Take a photo with Harlow and Sage on Saturday & Sunday from 12-2pm! Plus, check out a variety of local vendors and businesses including a VCA Animal Hospitals booth.

SUPPORT & ADOPT:

Support local rescues and shelters – Camp Bow Wow will donate $5 for every tennis ball dispensed. Plus, meet adorable dogs up for adoption fromThe Good Dog Rescue, OutPaws Rescue, and 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue.

EAT & PLAY:

Enjoy food from The Vanilla Bean Pastry Truck and Gyros King Food Truckfor people. Plus, Fur Pete's Sake Apparel, Take2Dogs - Double Dog Leashes and Republic of Paws - Denver will be there. So bring your pup for fun, food, and a FREE caricature drawing!

ANOTHER WAY TO WIN: Show how you #GiveAFetch

• Follow @campbowwow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

• Share a video or a photo of a unique way you care for your dog

• Tag #GiveAFetch + @campbowwow

• Post to your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account(s)