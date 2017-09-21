× Funding cut for group that trains teachers on best practices for sex education

DENVER — Funding has been cut for Colorado Youth Matter, a group which trains teachers on best practices when it comes to sex education.

CYM will no longer be able to offer the training to teachers in Denver, Aurora and Adams 14 Public Schools.

CYM’s executive director says federal lawmakers cut the organization’s $750,000 grant.

Andrea Miller told FOX31 the feds told them the program was ineffective.

However, Colorado Youth Matter says it believes it played a significant role in the drop in teen pregnancies in Colorado.

The group works with as many as 25 districts across Colorado each year and trains as many as 800 teachers on how to talk to students about sex. This is a program that has been in existence for nearly 30 years.