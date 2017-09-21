Deaf singer from Longmont finishes in top 5 on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES — Mandy Harvey finished fourth of the ten finalists on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday night’s season finale despite the fact she can’t hear herself sing.

The 29-year-old played a played a ukulele and sang an original song, “This Time,” for her performance on Tuesday night as the lyrics appeared behind her.

She once again earned a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges with Simon Cowell calling her voice “current and amazing.”

During Wednesday night’s two-hour results show Harvey got to sing “You’re Still The One” with Shania Twain. She was the first performer to be named to the top five.

“I just know I’m motivated,” Harvey told host Tyra Banks when it was announced she was taking fourth place. “I’m excited to be on this journey, and it doesn’t stop here.”

“I’m so thankful for this journey and for all of you supporting and encouraging me along the way! I love you all and I will never forget this night! This is just the beginning,” Harvey posted on Facebook following the results on Wednesday.

Harvey has been singing since she was 4 years old, but everything went silent when she was 18 years old.

Harvey was Cowell’s golden buzzer when she auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” earlier this year – meaning that she went straight to the live shows. Her audition has since been viewed over 172 million times.

Harvey is a graduate of Longmont High School and later attended Colorado State University. She currently lives in Orlando, Florida.

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer won “America’s Got Talent” with her incredible singing ventriloquist act.