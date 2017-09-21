Create Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy Look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love that classic beauty look that Reese Witherspoon pulled off during the Emmy's, you can recreate it with makeup from Girlactik. You can start by applying face glow in natural skin tone. Then seal the look with the matte lip paint with a hint of gloss for opaque shine. Their precise marker liner... big lash affair mascara and powder brow pencil will make your eyes pop! And you can apply their cream brush in coral for that natural flush of color. You can find a lot more looks and beauty must haves at girlactik.com.