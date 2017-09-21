Colorado Department of Health using humor to fight suicide

DENVER — Blue skies, outdoor activities, the beautiful Rocky Mountains … hard to believe there has been a high number of suicides. “Colorado is consistently, every year, ranked in the top ten as one of the states with the highest suicide rates in the country,” said Jarrod Hindman who is with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Fifty three of those suicides are men from 25-64 years of age. And the numbers are still going up, according to Hindman.

Although well-intentioned, traditional public service announcements are modestly effective.

He wanted to try something different. That’s where Doctor Mahogany comes in.

He is a fictional and comical character on the state’s website, Man Therapy.org. “Man Therapy is a place where men can come to be men. So here, we won’t be complaining, whining or moping about. No. We’ll be getting off our keesters,” Dr. Mahogany says in one of the video clips on the website.

“[We’re] Using humor to reach men to try to bring them in, engage them, and get them thinking about their mental health,” Hindman said.

Using humor to heal.