Check out Darth Walrus Ice Cream

Posted 10:48 am, September 21, 2017, by

Walrus Ice Cream Company in Fort Collins shows us how to make "Darth Walrus". It's a coconut and maple flavored ice cream. It's made with activated charcoal powder to give it that dark coloring. Lisa Paugh shows us how they make this ice cream.