Walrus Ice Cream Company in Fort Collins shows us how to make "Darth Walrus". It's a coconut and maple flavored ice cream. It's made with activated charcoal powder to give it that dark coloring. Lisa Paugh shows us how they make this ice cream.
Check out Darth Walrus Ice Cream
