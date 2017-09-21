Broncos’ Brandon Marshall gets mixed up again for Giants WR

DENVER — Some people on the internet are having a difficult time distinguishing Brandon Marshall the linebacker for the Broncos and Brandon Marshall the wide receiver for the New York Giants.

One incident happened on Monday night during the Giants’ loss to the Detroit Lions when angry Giants fans mistakenly took out their anger on the Broncos defensive star.

And he had fun responding to them.

But the Broncos linebacker was a victim of another mix-up on Wednesday when Essence Magazine tweeted out a link to their interview with the Giants wide receiver with a photo of Denver’s Marshall.

And the mistake did not go unnoticed by the Broncos star.

Oh shit lol https://t.co/km1pOhvg1b — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 21, 2017

Even the Giants’ Brandon Marshall got in on the mix-up.

Hello!!! Wrong picture.. but thank you for spreading the word. @PROJECT375 https://t.co/nNLaefLYE7 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) September 21, 2017

Essence Magazine deleted the tweet but not before the rest of the internet captured it and took caught on quickly.

I bet the intern at @Essence was super stoked when s/he pulled the perfect photo of *Giants WR @BMarshall* from stock… pic.twitter.com/kX7GLJBrD6 — Dave Klasko (@daveklasko) September 21, 2017

this might help y’all a little bit pic.twitter.com/QpOWTbGuGd — cif (@jcif23) September 21, 2017

@BMarshh54 just found out he has a borderline personality disorder with the rest of us haha ahh @Essence poor work on your part. https://t.co/6Gddznf3t3 — Alex Acton (@alacton) September 21, 2017

Seriously, the hat itself shows that you have the wrong Brandon. Come on. — K Mortier (@kkmortier) September 21, 2017

That other one needs to retire, so THE number one tackler on the Denver Broncos can get the love and respect he's earned. — Julie Dixon (@ABroncoNole) September 21, 2017

Hopefully one day we will live in a world where two NFL players can have the same name and no one gets confused.