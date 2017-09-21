Become Your Own Health HERO!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The star of the award-winning TV show, Ask Dr. Nandi, which reaches over eighty-five million US households, empowers readers to become their own health hero.

Dr. Partha Nandi delivers passionate, empathetic, and trusted health advice daily to over eighty-five million US households, is seen in ninety countries worldwide, and his Facebook videos have been watched by more than 1.5 million viewers. In a sound bite culture, Ask Dr. Nandi disrupts the status quo by engaging viewers with in depth discussions on the health and wellness topics that matter to their lives.