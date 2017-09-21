Aspen Snowmass to celebrate 50th anniversary with $6.50 lift tickets

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen Snowmass is celebrating its 50th anniversary with $6.50 single-day lift tickets on Dec. 15. That’s the same price the resort charged when they opened in 1967.

The promotion is to celebrate Snowmass’ 50th anniversary weekend which will feature a retro party at Elk Camp and fireworks over Fanny Hill.

For the upcoming season, a single-day lift ticket for adults starts at $155, according to their website.

Other events throughout the weekend to celebrate 50 years include a golden gala and film premiere of “Snowmass: 50 Years of Mountain Spirit” and the return of Banana Days on Dec. 16, and vintage skiing with a special cabin jump and rail jam jumps on Dec. 17.

You can purchase the $6.50 lift tickets on their website. If you don’t have an Aspen Card, you will be charged an extra $5.