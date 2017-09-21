Anonymous donor makes it possible for man to go help parents in hurricane-damaged St. Thomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Elroy Williams wanted to get down to St. Thomas to help his parents recover after Hurricane Irma hit the US Virgin Islands. The Problem Solvers brought you his story earlier this month.

“I’m in a position where I can’t help them,” Elroy Williams told said a few weeks ago.

Williams had no money for a plane ticket, but that's all changed now.

Williams said, “this company is an angel in disguise.”

The Problem Solvers played the middle man and gave Williams a check from an anonymous donor who saw the story.

Part of the note read:

"Hello Mr. Williams, my boss would like to give you a $2,449 gift which is intended to cover the $1,949 cost of an airline ticket and provide $500 in cash for additional expenses."

“Whoever you are out there, you don’t know me, and I don’t know you, but I thank you,” Williams said. "This means the world to me."

Williams' parents still don't have power and their house is in pretty bad shape.

“One roof is in the back, one roof is to the front. the roof in the back is completely torn off,” Williams said.

Now he has a way to help them. Williams plans to get a ticket to fly down in October.