Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée suing Patriots, NFL over CTE claims

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is suing the New England Patriots and the NFL, claiming the tight end suffered from one of the most severe cases of CTE ever, TMZ reports.

Jenkins-Hernandez filed the lawsuit on behalf of the daughter she had with Aaron.

“Aaron had stage 3 CTE usually seen in players with a median age of death of 67 years,” Jenkins-Hernandez stated in the lawsuit.

Jenkins-Hernandez claims the NFL and the Patriots were aware of the link between suicidal impulses and CTE and failed to share that info with Hernandez.

She claims the NFL and the Patriots “were fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage.”

In her suit, Jenkins-Hernandez says she and her daughter are seeking “redress for the loss of parental consortium she has experienced based on the negligent conduct of Defendants that deprived her of the companionship and society of her father, Aaron Hernandez.”

Hernandez infamously killed himself in his prison cell on April 19th — after he was found not guilty in a double homicide. Hernandez was already serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd at the time of his death.