Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017 Denver Kidney Walk is returning to City Park. It's the nation's largest event to raise awareness about Kidney Disease and raise funds for the lifesaving programs for patients, their families and those at risk. Channel 2 is a proud supporter once again. Colorado's own Matt Makens will be the emcee. Brian Minear is on the kidney transplant waiting list. He was joined by Dr. Min Yoo, a transplant surgeon at Porter Adventist Hospital. The Kidney Walk is happening on Sunday, October 1st at City Park at 8 a.m. followed by a party. There's no registration fee but donations and fundraising is encouraged.

Visit KidneyWalk.org for more information.

