Tanner Flores won’t face death penalty in shooting of Ashley Doolittle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Berthoud teenager arrested in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend will not face the death penalty when the case goes to trial next week.

Tanner Flores, 19, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping charges in the death Ashley Doolittle.

Flores is accused of killing Doolittle on June 9 near Carter Lake in Larimer County and driving her body to Mesa County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Flores told Mesa County sheriff’s investigators that he shot Doolittle twice in the head, then took her body across the state because “he (was) upset with her.”

Flores was found with Doolittle’s blanket-wrapped body in the cab of his truck at a family-owned property in Collbran.

Doolittle lived in Loveland and graduated from Berthoud High School in May. She was the lady-in-waiting for the Boulder County Fair and was posthumously crowned queen.

Investigators said she ended her relationship with Flores just a few weeks before her death.

Flores was reportedly “distraught” because of the recent breakup with Doolittle.

The Larimer County District Attorney has said the office will not seek the death penalty.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 25.