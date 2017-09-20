TaeKwonDo Champ

Meet Brayden Power. He is the USA National Sparring Champion for his weight class in the International TaeKwonDo Federation (ITF). Being the national champion affords him opportunity to compete as an individual in sparring for the USA at the World Championships in Dublin, Ireland in October. As an additional honor, he is one of five junior men across the US who was selected to compete as part of Team USA in the Team Sparring and Team Breaking events.
