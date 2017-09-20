Sexually violent predator returns to Boulder homeless shelter

BOULDER — A sexually violent predator has returned to stay at a homeless shelter in Boulder, police said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Christopher Edward Lawyer, 42, is a registered sex offender.

Lawyer kidnapped and raped a mail carrier in 2001. He taped her eyes and mouth shut, and assaulted her. When it was over, he made small talk with the victim as he drove home.

He was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. The state parole board granted him parole after 16 years.

Lawyer initially tried to move to Jamestown but the community said no.

Next, he planned to move to Longmont, but the community said no.

Back in May, a Boulder Police Department spokesman said a shelter is the last option because if Lawyer is homeless, it’s not guaranteed he can charge his ankle monitor at night. If the bracelet runs out of battery life, officers would lose the GPS coordinates to track him.

He stayed at the shelter for some time but was most recently living in Longmont.

On Tuesday, he de-registered in Longmont and registered once again with Boulder police.

Lawyer reported that he is now staying at the homeless shelter in the 4800 block of North Broadway, police said.

The shelter has male and female dormitories. Lawyer will sleep in the male dormitory with other men.

He presents a high potential to re-offend, according to police.

Community members needing more information may contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-4332.