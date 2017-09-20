Nursing moms on the go have access to new nursing rooms at DIA

DENVER — Wednesday, Denver International Airport opened three nursing rooms to provide privacy and comfort for nursing traveling mothers.

The nursing rooms are located in the centers of concourses A, B and C.

“We have been working to better meet the needs of our passengers and that includes offerings for nursing mothers on the go,” said airport CEO Kim Day.

“The rooms, located on each concourse, will provide a quiet, clean and comfortable location for mothers to utilize before or after their flight.”

Furnishings include comfortable seating for nursing and family-friendly seating and space for siblings and companions. Countertops offer baby changing stations, sinks and mirrors.

The rooms are secured spaces for privacy, with doors that require a code for entry and lock behind patrons.

Airport staff supplies entry codes via an intercom next to the door.

The nursing rooms are located at:

• Center of Concourse A located near the women’s restroom closest to Denver Duty Free

• Center of Concourse B located near the women’s restroom closest to Tuleh Ruche

• Center of Concourse C located near the women’s restroom closest to Eisenstein’s Bagels