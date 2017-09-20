Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more than 38 years, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver and Aurora have provided a safe and loving home away from home for more than 500,000 families. This Thursday happens to be world gratitude day. Here to tell us more about how McDonald’s is showing their gratitude to their customers in a special way was Elias Asfaw, Joanna Busack, and Ronald McDonald himself.

McDonald’s is celebrating world gratitude day. Tomorrow, consumers will receive their meal in a happy meal box and a special thank you note designed by a child or family from the Denver or Aurora Ronald McDonald house. Also, be sure to follow your local McDonald’s on social media @mcdcolorado. To donate to the Ronald McDonald house got to rmhc.com.