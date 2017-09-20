Man found shot in car in the middle of the street in Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in Denver.
A black Volkswagen was stopped in the middle of the street East 31st Avenue and North Marion Street around 3:30 a.m.
An unconscious man was slumped over the steering wheel of a car, police told FOX31 Denver.
The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said they believed the man was in his mid-20s but did not provide any additional information about the victim.
Detectives were going door to door looking for looking for witnesses early Wednesday morning.
So far, investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for a suspect or suspects.
Streets remain closed in the area.
39.760778 -104.972114