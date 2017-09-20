× Man found shot in car in the middle of the street in Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in Denver.

A black Volkswagen was stopped in the middle of the street East 31st Avenue and North Marion Street around 3:30 a.m.

An unconscious man was slumped over the steering wheel of a car, police told FOX31 Denver.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believed the man was in his mid-20s but did not provide any additional information about the victim.

Detectives were going door to door looking for looking for witnesses early Wednesday morning.

NOW: DPD investigators probing car with man found inside, shot, very critical. Five Points. Details @channel2kwgn @KDVR pic.twitter.com/1AtED6qRHZ — jimhooley (@jimhooley) September 20, 2017

So far, investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Streets remain closed in the area.