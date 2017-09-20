🌀 Track Hurricane Maria: Interactive Map

Juvenile shot in Aurora, Central High School briefly placed on lockout

Posted 11:26 am, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, September 20, 2017

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile was shot and injured Wednesday, according to Aurora Police. The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the area of 11th and Lima Streets.

Officials say the juvenile is not a child but wouldn’t elaborate on the victim’s age, identity or gender.

Central High School was placed on lockout for a brief period of time but it’s unclear whether the shooting was in any way linked to the school.

Police don’t have a suspect in custody but say they are following up on leads and investigating the incident. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive.

