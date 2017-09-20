Juvenile shot in Aurora, Central High School briefly placed on lockout

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile was shot and injured Wednesday, according to Aurora Police. The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the area of 11th and Lima Streets.

#APDAlert: APD investigates shooting at 11th/Lima St. Juvi victim transported to area hosp an in stable condition-updates to follow here pic.twitter.com/oDbAnL99D3 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 20, 2017

Officials say the juvenile is not a child but wouldn’t elaborate on the victim’s age, identity or gender.

Central High School was placed on lockout for a brief period of time but it’s unclear whether the shooting was in any way linked to the school.

UPDATE: @aurorak12 Central HS was placed on 'lockout' but lockout has been lifted. Investigation remains active. https://t.co/KDinY9dLEl — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 20, 2017

Police don’t have a suspect in custody but say they are following up on leads and investigating the incident. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive.