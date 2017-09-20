Incontinence in women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in three women suffer from some form of urinary incontinence. It was once thought that only menopausal women and women post childbirth suffered from urinary incontinence. This is not the case. According to WebMD, 20%-30% of young women and 30%-40% of middle-aged women experience some form of urinary incontinence. This can also be triggered by exercise. A recent research study found that one-quarter of collegiate female athletes who've never had children experience urinary incontinence while participating in their sport.



We use the InControl products be Viveve. The InTone and ApexM devices are approved by the FDA for the treatment of Stress, Urge and Mixed Urinary Incontinence. A clinical study performed at the Cleveland Clinic has shown InTone to be 90% effective in treating daily incontinence. The InControl products by Viveve use electrical muscle stimulation to build pelvic floor muscles. Treatment is performed in the privacy of the home – just 10 minutes a day.