Live: Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico as Category 4

Hurricane Maria made landfall Wednesday morning in southeast Puerto Rico near the city of Yabucoa, the National Hurricane Center said.

At landfall, Maria had sustained winds of 155 mph, making it a high-end Category 4 storm, only 2 mph away from a Category 5. Hurricane Maria is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1932.

CNN reporter Leyla Santiago was reporting live from San Juan in what she said where 113 winds when she had to be pulled to safety.

Santiago tweeted a few minutes later that police moved them inside a hotel because it was just too dangerous to be outside.

Rapid intensification

In just 30 hours, Maria’s intensity exploded from 65 mph on Sunday to 160 mph by Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

The British Foreign Office said more than 1,300 troops are on standby, either on affected islands or in nearby locations, ready to help after Maria tears through.

One military team has been deployed to the British Virgin Islands, and a British military reconnaissance team is on standby to go to the British territory of Montserrat.

The HMS Ocean is set to arrive in the area at week’s end with 60 tons of government supplies.