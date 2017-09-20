How to be a cheese professional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One hundred fifty-three (153) individuals passed the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) seventh Certified Cheese Professional® Exam, held July 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. This class of ACS Certified Cheese Professionals® (ACS CCPs®) includes individuals from 58 different companies in the United States, Mexico, and Australia. ACS CCPs® now total nearly 900 individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Australia.

“Earning the designation of American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional® is a tremendous professional accomplishment. We are incredibly proud of the commitment of these individuals to the cheese industry,” said ACS Executive Director, Nora Weiser. “ACS CCPs® elevate an already thriving artisan cheese industry to an even higher level, benefitting everyone from the cheesemaker to the consumer.” Weiser also shared that ACS will introduce a hands-on practical certification exam next year. “We are excited to offer the industry’s first T.A.S.T.E. Test™ (Technical, Aesthetic, Sensory, Tasting Evaluation) in July 2018. This will provide yet another opportunity for the industry’s finest to showcase their expertise and differentiate their skillset as professionals.”

The ACS CCP® Exam is the first and only exam of its kind. It was launched by the American Cheese Society in 2012 to encourage high standards of comprehensive cheese knowledge and service for professionals in all areas of the industry. The exam is based on the knowledge and skills required to successfully perform cheese-related tasks in jobs across the industry. Testing encompasses a broad range of topics including raw ingredients, the cheesemaking process, storing and handling cheese, selecting distributors, marketing and communicating about cheese, nutrition, regulations, and sanitation.

Each ACS CCP® receives an official lapel pin, embroidered patch, and a certificate, along with the right to call themselves an ACS Certified Cheese Professional® or ACS CCP®. ACS CCPs® are required to demonstrate continued active participation and professional development within the cheese industry to maintain their credentials, and they must recertify every three years.

The next seating of the exam will be held on July 25, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cheese professionals who meet the eligibility requirements outlined on the ACS website are encouraged to apply early, as space is limited. Applications will be accepted from January 4 to March 30, 2018.