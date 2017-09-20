High school football team honors mom who died from brain aneurysm

AURORA, Colo. – September is Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, and one local family is asking you to wear burgundy this Wednesday to mark the day.

It means a lot to one Eaglecrest High School Student. Tyler Dufour’s mother, Molly, died from a brain aneurysm nine months ago, but now his football team is helping to honor her and raise awareness about this potentially fatal condition. “My team always has my back,” Tyler said.

The team has placed aneurysm awareness stickers on their helmets. “We have so much talk about breast cancer awareness, I thought that this was definitely something to bring light to a serious situation that affected all of us,” said head coach Mike Schmitt.

It’s a meaningful gesture for the family. “I figure with more awareness we could get better funding that could help with research and maybe better techniques to help maybe prevent this in the future,” said Jeremy Dufour, Tyler’s father.

He is asking that you take a picture of yourself wearing burgundy and post it to Facebook with hashtag #wearburgandy920