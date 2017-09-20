× Donate: help The Salvation Army provide disaster relief to residents affected by earthquake

MEXICO CITY — The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that Mexico City caused massive damage to many structures in and around the capital and killed at least 200 people, including 26 children who died when their school collapsed.

FOX31’s partner in relief efforts, The Salvation Army, is assisting communities most severely affected by the natural disaster.

The Salvation Army’s Irma Arellano Children’s Home in Mexico City was largely undamaged by the earthquake and has become a hub for The Salvation Army’s response.

Officers, staff and volunteers have all been involved in the immediate response, with some of the resident children actively participating in preparing sandwiches and other food packages for first responders, rescue teams and people who have had to leave their homes.

This latest emergency response comes as three teams of Salvation Army officers and volunteers are already assisting with emergency disaster responses after the Sept. 7 earthquake in Oaxaca and following the landfall of Hurricane Katia in Veracruz.

FOX31 teamed up with the Salvation Army to raise thousands of dollars for relief efforts to combat the devastation that surrounded the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Harvey.

