Golden leaves providing treasured views of Colorado

ROUTT COUNTY -- Technically, fall is still a couple days away - but in some parts of our state, fall has already arrived in full force!

Up on Rabbit Ears Pass (between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs), we discovered a treasure trove full of golden views!

A good chunk of the pass is popping with color right now. To see when the leaves will shift around the rest of the state, click on our Fall Color Timeline page.

To see how quickly the leaves are changing up there, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado segment.