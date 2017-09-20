Steven Chester works as a City Planner for Denver. As a City Planner, he worked everyday with residents throughout the City of Denver, who all have one thing in common: immense pride for their neighborhood. Yet, even residents of the same area have different visions for the future of their neighborhood, and in this time of rapid development in Denver, these differing ideals can tear neighbors apart. This project is an attempt to create a unifying symbol for neighbors. Check out the Flags of Denver.
Flags of Denver
-
Neighbors ask for city council’s help in fight against Colorado Christian University
-
Homeowners upset after affluent San Francisco street sold at auction for $90,000
-
Sign advertising ‘Slaves 4 Sale’ rocks Missouri neighborhood
-
Stapleton residents see spike in car break-ins
-
Residents pack meeting, express concerns about emissions from refinery
-
-
Law enforcement agencies to host numerous National Night Out events
-
Denver city leaders have plans to avoid ‘park deserts’
-
One rescued, residents evacuated from Denver apartment fire
-
Decapitated rabbits being dropped on doorsteps near Aurora
-
Virginia man caught on camera burning American flag outside house
-
-
Louisiana braces for Harvey’s rain as it marks Katrina’s 12th anniversary
-
Denver plans to buy former East Colfax strip club for $1.3 million
-
Natural Grocers relocating downtown Denver location to RiNo