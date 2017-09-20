Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steven Chester works as a City Planner for Denver. As a City Planner, he worked everyday with residents throughout the City of Denver, who all have one thing in common: immense pride for their neighborhood. Yet, even residents of the same area have different visions for the future of their neighborhood, and in this time of rapid development in Denver, these differing ideals can tear neighbors apart. This project is an attempt to create a unifying symbol for neighbors. Check out the Flags of Denver.