Families unable to check on loved ones in Puerto Rico because of power outage

GREELEY, Colo. – As the first images from storm ravaged Puerto Rico hit the mainland, a mother in Greeley is worried about her daughter and son-in-law.

Cassie and Britton Kauffman moved to Rincon, Puerto Rico four years ago from Greeley, Colorado. Their families haven’t heard from them since Tuesday morning.

Category 4 Hurricane Maria made landfall early Wednesday morning. The entire island is out of power and government officials there are calling the damage “catastrophic”.

Meanwhile, Cassie’s mother Charlotte Davis can only wait.

“It’s tough. I contacted my priest and asked for some guidance,” she told FOX31.

The Kauffman’s live on the west side of the island, far from San Juan where a majority of the pictures and videos are coming from. There has been no word on storm damage in Rincon.

“It’s scary. The only thing that I can hope for is that they have a little concrete cabana and hopefully at least they’re safe,” Davis said.

The Kauffman’s and their property managed to only suffer minimal damage to a few trees when Hurricane Irma skirted the island earlier this month.

“It was hard the first time and now it’s just like, is this what we’re going to be dealing with? I hope not. I hope this isn’t a regular occurrence every year,” Davis said.