Elderly woman hit, injured by SUV in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Westbound Smoky Hill Road in Centennial is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car at Himalaya Street shortly before noon.

The victim is an elderly woman who suffered head injuries after she was run over by an SUV.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The extent of the woman's injuries has not been released nor has the identity of the driver of the SUV.

It's unclear whether the victim was taken to the hospital or treated at the scene.