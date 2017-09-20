Earthquakes on the rise near Yellowstone supervolcano

YELLOWSTONE, Wy. – Recent data from the University of Utah shows that the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park has seen a spike in earthquakes.

Miles underneath the park sits one of the world’s largest volcanoes, known as the Yellowstone super volcano.

According to FOX31’s sister station, there have been 1,200 earthquakes in the park since the beginning of June.

Jamie Farrell, Research Professor of Seismology at the University of Utah, says this is a large swarm, but adds the activity is otherwise pretty normal for the volcanic area.

“We get a lot of calls as to whether people should cancel plans to go to Yellowstone and the answer is decisively no,” he said. “This is how volcanoes act, and it’s pretty normal.”

Researchers say that there are typically between 1,500 and 2,000 earthquakes a year in Yellowstone.