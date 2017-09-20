Deputies searching ‘paintball bandit’ accused of shooting paintballs at passing vehicle

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man accused of shooting paintballs at a passing vehicle.

The incident happened Monday morning on northbound Interstate 25 and Highway 119.

At 8:39 a.m., the driver of the vehicle that had been shot at placed a call saying that his car was being pelted by paint balls.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that the 58-year-old victim was driving northbound on I-25 when a grey full size Chevrolet Tahoe drove past him and shot paint balls at his vehicle.

The victim was able to snap a photo of the vehicle.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that may lead to the arrest of the person accused of the shooting.

Anyone with tips regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.