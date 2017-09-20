Dead Sea Scrolls are coming to Denver

DENVER– The Dead Sea Scrolls are making a stop in Denver beginning in 2018.

The ancient manuscripts include the oldest known Biblical documents dating back more than 2,000 years.

The exhibit begins on March 16, 2018 at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

In addition, the largest collection of artifacts from the Holy Land ever assembled for display will allow guests to explore the traditions, beliefs and iconic objects of ancient Israel that continue to impact world cultures today.

The experience also features a recreation of the Western Wall from the old city of Jerusalem with an actual three ton stone from the wall believed to have fallen in 70 BCE.

Guests will be able leave their handwritten notes with prayers that will be sent to Israel and placed at the wall.

“This extraordinary opportunity brings our community face-to-face with real documents that are not only central to some of the world’s major religions but also to the origins of Western civilization,” said George Sparks, President and CEO of the Museum.

The Dead Sea Scrolls represent one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

In 1947, a Bedouin goat herder stumbled upon a hidden cave along the shore of the Dead Sea. Inside, were scrolls that hadn’t been seen for 2,000 years.