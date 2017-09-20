Box of lost memories returned to family member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It all started with a box. An innocuous box with few markings. But this box contained the precious memories of a family.

The Hab family, Martha and John, immigrants from Germany after World War II.

Daughter Evelyn Attanasio, their only child, was close to her parents, "I was probably closer to my dad because I was a daddy's girl, but I was close to my mother as well."

The box wound up in the possession of Mike and Ann Solomon of Highlands Ranch. It was in their basement for 20 years.

"It got to us by mistake when our son moved here from Connecticut in 1997," Mike Solomon said. The Solomons contacted FOX31 Problem Solvers, and we successfully tracked down the Habs only daughter, Evelyn Attanasio, who just happens to live in Westminster.

Now, Attanasio looks in the box, and looks back. Digging through all the years, there were some surprises, "The war pictures for sure because I had not seen those at all," she said.

Menus, postcards, images of Evelyn as a little girl. All priceless. "Every occasion we got together was most important to us."

It was a satisfying moment for the Solomons. "We feel like we've given somebody back their life," Ann Solomon said.

"I'm very grateful for that because it really is a lifetime of memories in that box for me," said Attanasio.

Was it fate, or pure luck that the box found it's way back to the Hab's only daughter? Either way, it really doesn't matter.