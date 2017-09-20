× Airbnb can help you make a dinner reservation in Denver

DENVER — Airbnb is teaming up with Resy, to help you find a restaurant for dinner reservations.

When you’re out of town and looking for somewhere to eat, the app and website, powered by Resy, will now give you the option to discover and book top restaurants directly through them.

The service is available in cities across America including Denver, Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.

An Airbnb report found that over the last year, Airbnb guests spent $67 million at local Denver restaurants. Close to half of American travelers look for restaurants recommended by locals when traveling, and two-thirds of American travelers make restaurant reservations when traveling.