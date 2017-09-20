50s with rain this weekend in Denver, snow returns to high country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's a system over the northwestern US that produced widespread rain and snow Wednesday and is the same system to bring the state a taste of fall this weekend.

That system will hold off until later Friday to begin to impact us.

In the meantime, Denver's wind will be gusty as we feel some of the last warm weather days of 80s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday's high will be closer to 60, followed by Sunday's high closer to 50 degrees.

We won't see non-stop rain, but a couple thunderstorms later Friday, and some periods of rain showers Saturday and Sunday (Sunday will have the highest chance of rain).

In the mountains, however, those above 9,500 to 10,000 feet will have snowfall. No, this won't be a blockbuster storm yet some of the higher ranges will have several inches of snowfall.

Snow chance increases this weekend. Snow level down to 9500 to 10k feet. pic.twitter.com/QqpgEyoZuP — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 21, 2017

No, this won't be a blockbuster storm yet some of the higher ranges will have several inches of snowfall. Down in the valleys, there will be a rain/snow mix overnight and in the morning and a rain chance in the afternoon with highs from 45 to 55 Saturday and Sunday.

The week's wind, followed by the rain and snow this weekend may impact the fall colors in many areas. You may be better off to say in the valleys for fall color peeping this weekend.

Connect with Matt Makens on facebook and twitter.