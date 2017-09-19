Senator Bennet fears rape kit backlog could return if Congress doesn’t act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) sat down with FOX31 Political Reporter Tuesday to discuss the re-authorization of the SAFER ACT.

The SAFER Act was originally passed in 2013 with the goal of eliminating the backlog of untested rape kits. It is currently up for re-authorization but no vote has been scheduled.

"These days you can't take anything for granted in Congress," Bennet said -- speaking to the likelihood of passage.

"Since we passed the SAFER Act thousands of kits have been tested, Colorado has actually ended its backlog of rape kits," Bennet said.

Last year, Colorado's Bureau of Investigation announced it had officially tested all kits left on the shelf -- 3,500 of them.

"We discovered of the 3,500 or so, 20 percent had a DNA match so it shows how important it is," Bennet said.

Bennet said he "definitely" believes a new backlog could emerge if the SAFER Act isn't passed -- since it provides value resources to the states and issues specific guidelines on how federal money is spent regarding rape kits.

Bennet has partnered with Republican Senator John Cornyn for passsage.

