Semi catches fire near Peoria and I-70

DENVER — A semi truck caught fire early Tuesday morning near Peoria and Interstate 70.

The Denver Fire Department and the Denver Police Department responded to the fire at East 45th Avenue and Havana Street at a little after 6 a.m.

When SkyFOX flew overhead at 6:10 a.m. there were flames between the cab of the semi and the trailer.

Police said no one was seriously hurt in the fire.

Northbound Peoria was closed at I-70 closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire.