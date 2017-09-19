Oka-B Shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's high fashion world, shoes designed with foot care in mind often take a back seat to the stylized perception of how a shoe should look and the image that it should present. Each year millions of shoes are created by designers with a keen sense of new trends in fashion, but with little or no knowledge about the health or well-being of the human foot. Medical experts around the world agree that the majority of foot care related problems are the result of ill-fitting shoes.

Oka-B takes a very different approach to footwear design. Starting with a basic understanding of the anatomic structure and functionality of the foot, a unique footwear product is created based on the belief that good health starts from the foot up.

