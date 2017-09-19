Lone Tree named one of the best places to live in America

NEW YORK — Lone Tree made Money Magazine’s 2017 list of the places places to live in America.

Lone Tree was given the number 7 spot this year.

The list was launched in 1987, and is based on factors such as: cost of living (things like local taxes), the economy (the number of jobs created), education (graduation rates), housing (how affordable homes are), crime, convenience (the ability to commute), culture and recreational amenities (access to libraries, museum, entertainment), and an overall sense of pleasantness (days of sunshine).

According to Money Magazine, Lone Tree is number 7 because it is “a quick drive or light-rail ride into the city, making for easy work commutes and nights-out.”

The magazine also says that Lone Tree has its own arts center, Park Meadows Mall, numerous parks, running trails and biking trails. The town gets 245 clear days per year.

Lone Tree has an unemployment rate of just 2.7% and residents there earn a median income of more than $115,000 a year. The high school graduation rate is 90%.

Money Magazine’s 2017 Top 10 Places To Live in America are: