Lone Tree considers ending ban on panhandling

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Lone Tree City Council will vote on whether to change its ban on panhandling in a meeting Tuesday night.

The city passed a ban on “aggressive panhandling” in 2004.

Lone Tree’s code banned solicitations within 20 feet of a building entrance, solicitations after dark or repeatedly asking for money after being refused, according to the Lone Tree Voice.

Grand Junction had a ban on aggressive panhandling but the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado ruled it was restricting speech based on its content, in violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution, the Voice reported.

Many of the provisions in Lone Tree’s code were similar to Grand Junction’s ban, Assistant City Attorney Kim Schledorn told the Voice.

However, Lone Tree Police Chief Kirk Wilson told the Voice it was “largely an aesthetic issue.”

“Some people don’t want any panhandling,” Wilson was quoted as saying.

Wilson said during the warmer months, the department gets about one call a day from residents concerned about the welfare of the panhandlers or their pets.

The Lone Tree City Council will hold a second reading on the ordinance to repeal the ban at the meeting Tuesday night. Click here to see the meeting schedule.