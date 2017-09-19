Lafayette considers banning sugary drinks from kids’ menus

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The City of Lafayette is considering a plan to discourage children from ordering sugary drinks at restaurants.

The initiative would restrict restaurants from advertising sugary drinks on their kids menus and is designed to push children toward milk or water.

The initiative wouldn’t ban the sale of soda – restaurants would still be allowed to serve them upon request.

There will not be any kind of tax added to sugary drinks.

One business in Lafayette, Eats and Sweets, is already on board with the plan.

National chains like Applebee’s and I-Hop removed soft drinks from their kids menus last month.

Lafayette officials are working on the language of the proposed ordinance and could finalize it Tuesday but a vote is still a way off.