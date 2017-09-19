High school students can earn thousands for college through ‘RaiseMe’ website

High school students can earn thousands of dollars in college scholarships — just for tracking the work they’re already doing.

RaiseMe partners with more than 225 colleges across the country to reward high school students for their achievements and extra curricular activities.

Students can set up a portfolio and enter their course grades, clubs, sports, volunteer activities, and more. Students are not required to write an essay or submit recommendations.

“For each achievement, you’ll earn scholarships from colleges, which you’ll be awarded when you attend that college,” the website states.

For example, students can earn up to $1,000 for each A grade in a core class and up to $1,500 for holding a leadership role on a sports team.

The amount of money offered for different achievements varies from school to school.

“If you get any type of grade, A, B, C, you get something from it. You’d be surprised at how many colleges and how much money they’re willing to offer to you,” Rachel Means, a junior at Northeastern High School in Manchester, Pennsylvania, told WPMT. “Bloomfield college has given me $54,150. That’s $13,000 a year.”

Students can also earn money by scoring well on the SAT or ACT, maintaining a high GPA, participating in extracurricular activities, volunteering and by working to support their families.

Haydne Golden is also a junior at Northeastern and he has already earned more than $3 million dollars in micro-scholarships from various colleges.

“It’s awesome because I’m just being a kid and doing my work and I’m getting money towards college,” Golden told WPMT.

Means said signing up and entering her grades and achievements takes very little effort.

“I’m just doing my regularly scheduled day, going to school, doing my homework and turning in assignments. It’s not adding anything extra,” she told WPMT.

A counselor at Northeastern said allowing students to see the money they’re earning is a powerful motivator.

“Money is a motivator for all of us. Somebody attaches a dollar value to something, it’s like a game show,” Eric Bierker told WPMT.

“They need proof that all of this hard work is going to pay off and they’re not just going to do all this stuff at school, maybe not work as much and accrue this money, they need some proof that’s going to pay off,” Bierker said.

All of the money earned from each school on RaiseMe is guaranteed — as long as the student applies and is admitted to the college.

CNN reported on one student who earned $80,000. The website has also been profiled by the New York Times.

The average student who participates for all four years earns about $25,000, officials told WPMT.

According to the website, about 500,000 students are participating in the program.

Students can also follow colleges they want to learn more about to help decide which ones would be a good fit.