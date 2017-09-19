Fatal crash closes Northwest Parkway near Highway 287 in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Broomfield Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Northwest Parkway near Highway 287.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling westbound and rolled over into the eastbound lanes. It came to rest on its top.

Lanes in both directions of the Parkway were closed between Sheridan Boulevard and Highway 287 during the investigation.

Broomfield police said the man who died was the only person in the vehicle.