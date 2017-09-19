Family struggling after thieves steal trailer loaded with tools

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Thieves are out looking for work trailers loaded with tools. A Lakewood couple is struggling after their trailer was stolen from the Burger King parking lot at Kipling and Asbury on Friday, September 15.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers spoke to the co-owner of the trailer, who said she is afraid to show her identity in fear of the thieves retaliating.

She said losing the tools that enable her husband to work on contracts held by their construction business is a hardship on their family.

She tearfully explained, “There are a lot of people making a living with those things (tools) and I hope we can find them.”

Tire tracks in the grass indicate the thief pulled the trailer over the curb and headed west down Asbury street.

Last month, Jesus Alfaro contacted the Problem Solvers after he woke up to the sound of one of his two welding trucks rolling out of the driveway. “I heard my truck, I looked out the window and that’s when I saw what I saw.”

He said $120,000 worth of tools were inside, including welders, plasma cutters, lead, extension cords and grinders.

Alfaro’s truck is a blue 2007 Dodge 3500. If you have any information about the truck or the trailer stolen in Lakewood contact police right away.

The victims are borrowing tools just to get by. The woman in Lakewood made a tearful plea to the thieves, saying “Please bring it back. You can bring it back here, leave it in the middle of the road, somewhere on the highway, just please bring it back.”

If you would like to help, contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers at problemsolvers@kdvr.com.