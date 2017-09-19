× Deputy and suspect hospitalized after high-speed chase ends with shooting in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A deputy and a suspect were taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase and shooting in Fountain early Tuesday morning, KRDO reports.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office said the chase reached speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour and the suspect was driving the wrong way at one point.

Authorities told KRDO that several police cars and civilian cars were damaged — and a deputy’s patrol car caught on fire.

The high-speed chase ended after an El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy shot the driver near Roaring Springs Avenue and Roaring Springs Lane, KRDO reported.

The suspect’s current condition is unknown.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies said the scene is large and extensive.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting and the deadly force investigation team was at the scene, KRDO reported.