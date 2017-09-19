Denver police searching for stolen Parks & Rec truck

DENVER — Police are searching for a stolen truck stolen from Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The white 2017 Chevy truck has a Parks and Recreation Department logo and a Colorado license plate with the number OAM663.

It was last seen in the area of Federal and Speer boulevards.

Police said the suspect is a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s. He is approximately 6-feet-tall, is bald, and was wearing a red and white plaid shirt and tan pants.

Police want anyone who sees the truck to call 911.