Denver police search for suspects in massage parlor robbery

DENVER — Denver Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a massage parlor.

Police said it happened at Chin Massage in the 2600 block of South Colorado Boulevard on Aug. 25 around 7:25 p.m.

Police released surveillance photos of the two men.

Both are believed to be American Indian men in their 30s. One has tattoos on both arms and both wore t-shirts with Broncos logos on the front.

Anyone with information can called Denver metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.